No one does millennial nostalgia quite like Moschino. The Italian fashion house is known for creating campy, vibrant collections, drawing inspiration from generational icons like Barbie, My Little Pony, and Spongebob. For SS19, its collaborator is another animated favorite: The Sims, the life simulation game from EA that was practically inescapable back in the early 2000s.
While the Moschino x The Sims Capsule Collection officially dropped earlier this year, it’s making its way into the virtual reality world of The Sims today with an in-game launch in The Sims 4, The Sims Mobile, and The Sims FreePlay.
Advertisement
Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott tells Refinery29 exclusively that it was an ideal creative collaboration from the very beginning.
“I thought it was exciting as I love the merging of technology and fashion, especially at the intersection of pop culture,” Scott says. “I love to play with reality versus fantasy with my designs, so it seemed like a perfect match to partner with a virtual reality icon like The Sims brand.”
The IRL Moschino x The Sims Capsule Collection is comprised of 37 pieces that feature iconic motifs from the game, all of which have been reimagined through Scott’s kaleidoscopic lens. Standouts include leggings made out of a pixelated denim pattern, a one-piece swimsuit plastered with those infamous plumbobs (the green diamonds floating above characters in The Sims universe), and an oversized T-shirt that looks like a computer-generated leather jacket.
The ready-to-wear line incorporates all the design touches we’ve come to expect from Moschino, like playful teddy bear graphics and lots of chain detailing. All the prints appear to be pixelated, giving the illusion that your clothes are actually part of a computer simulation. A little trippy, isn’t it?
“I love the logos, especially the Moschino bear, as well as the biker bag,” Scott shares. “It’s cool how the icons of the brand look reinterpreted into a pixel format.”
But translating those garments into virtual Sims outfits required some retooling. The Sims 4: Moschino Stuff Pack lets players show their love for fashion by dressing their characters in items from the latest Moschino x The Sims Capsule Collection or pieces from other Moschino collections. The pack includes just about everything you need to create an epic fashion moment within your virtual reality: earrings, knit dress, swimsuit, skirt, leather shorts, mary janes, bomber jacket, moto jacket, suit, boots, and more.
Advertisement
“The in-game collection is different,” Scott explains. “We thought more about what would be fun for fans of The Sims who play the game itself. We took lots of our favorite pieces from the past few collections and made them for the virtual world of The Sims 4. The main thing that was difficult was conveying a fabric’s quality — as you’re not able to touch and feel it — so it is left to being purely visual.”
Fortunately, it was a challenge the designer was up for. And now that Scott has seen his designs at work in the game itself, he says the end result was worth it.
“They look great,” he says. “I hope that fans will get a kick out of it and love it too. As they say in Simlish: ‘Benzi chibna looble bazebni gweb!’”
Translation? Nothing is impossible if you believe.
The Sims 4: Moschino Stuff Pack is available today on PC and Mac on Origin, and will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles on September 3. For iOS and Android platforms, the Moschino Stuff Pack will also be available in The Sims FreePlay on September 3 and in The Sims Mobile on September 11. Players can learn more online and join in on the social conversation using the official #MoschinoXTheSims hashtag.
Advertisement