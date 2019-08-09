It isn't a secret that Donald Trump is divisive. When he moved into the White House in 2016, several designers took a stance, a few even vowing never to dress U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. Now designers are speaking out again, against billionaire real estate developer Stephen Ross, who is scheduled to host a fundraiser for Trump. Ross is the owner of the Miami Dolphins, Equinox, and SoulCycle, and he works for The Related Companies, which developed Hudson Yards. According to the Washington Post, the event is to happen at Ross's Southhampton home, and to get inside the fête will cost $5,600 to $250,000, “with the costliest tickets offering the greatest access to Trump.”
I always hated Hudson Yards with a burning passion! And the fact that this guy orchestrated a billion dollar tax cut to build a luxury mall, luxury apartment building, and luxury offices, while stealing money from housing in other NYC communities that needed it,— Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) August 7, 2019
On Wednesday, Out magazine editor-in-chief Phillip Picardi tweeted “I always hated Hudson Yards with a burning passion! And the fact that this guy orchestrated a billion dollar tax cut to build a luxury mall, luxury apartment building, and luxury offices, while stealing money from housing in other NYC communities that needed it, makes me SCREAM.”
I am in complete shock. I had no idea they owned @Equinox @soulcycle In these turbulent times when we know that white supremacy & domestic terrorism are inspired by Trump’s ugly rhetoric & racism, to openly support & fundraise is an indication of one’s integrity. Appalled. https://t.co/6Dy0pbt4Ai— Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) August 7, 2019
Designer Prabal Gurung replied to Picardi, writing “I am in complete shock. I had no idea they owned @Equinox @soulcycle. In these turbulent times when we know that white supremacy & domestic terrorism are inspired by Trump’s ugly rhetoric & racism, to openly support & fundraise is an indication of one’s integrity. Appalled.”
7/10: My goal here is to start a dialogue and maybe, hopefully, change some minds.— Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) August 7, 2019
I was previously in conversation with Hudson Yards’ The Vessel as the venue for my brand’s upcoming 10 year show during NYFW. When I heard about this fundraiser, I chose to pull my participation.
Gurung explained his point further in a series of tweets, saying that he is aiming to start a dialogue and “maybe, hopefully change some minds.” Gurung revealed he’d been in talks with Hudson Yards to host the 10th anniversary of his fashion brand, but he will no longer work with the company. “Removing our brand and selves from this is my choice and that is my decision. I am not expecting anyone else to do it, however it was the right thing to do, for ME, and I do want to speak out to create transparency and awareness.”
