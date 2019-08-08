Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Just Changed Their Relationship Status Again

Are Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse a former couple...or just a couple of trolls? Honestly, we may never know with these two, especially since the most unreliable sources happen to be them.
Ever since tabloid reports claimed that the Riverdale co-stars had broken up after two years of dating, Reinhart and Sprouse have done everything in their power to mock the "sources" who dared say they split. One alleged comment from Reinhart, which was screen captured by @commentsbycelebs but since deleted, seemingly implies Sprouse's true relationship status.
"Sources say he's single now," Reinhart allegedly wrote on Variety's Instagram pic of Sprouse from his recent interview. "Is he available?"
That same day, Variety interviewed Sprouse on the red carpet and asked his for a response to Reinhart's comment.
"Yeah, uh...A/S/L?" Sprouse replied, which is shorthand for "age, sex, location" — an acronym birthed in anonymous chatrooms on the internet for people looking for love (and, you know, other things.)
Cole Sprouse responds to Lili Reinhart's comment on Instagram that said "Sources say he's single now. Is he available?" https://t.co/yv1j02I6tJ pic.twitter.com/VhHINuFlFL— Variety (@Variety) August 7, 2019
Sprouse also went on Entertainment Tonight to talk about the couple's back-and-forth jokes and the reports of his breakup.
"I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit," Sprouse told the outlet in regards to the coverage of their split. "It’s kind of something you sign up for, but as long as you can keep it light and fun, it’s all good."
This isn't the only time this week that Reinhart's comments on social media have sent Sprousehart shippers into a tizzy. Reinhart posted a "sappy nighttime poem" for Sprouse's birthday on Instagram, suggesting that they are still very much in love.
"All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you." she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse
This all comes a week after the couple clapped back at those breakup rumours, which hit the internet shortly before the two appeared together in W magazine. Though the article claimed the two had split up (not sourcing Sprouse and Reinhart directly, but the rumours in the tabloids) the CW actors nipped that talk in the bud, in the shadiest way.
"UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult," Sprouse wrote in the caption of an Instagram pic from the W shoot.
"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know shit," Reinhart captioned the same photo.
So: Can we read between the lines and say that Reinhart and Sprouse never broke up at all? We look forward to Reinhart's next poem for the answer.
Refinery29 has reached out to Sprouse and Reinhart for comment. Again.
