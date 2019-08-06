Cardi Catches Offset Doing Their Daughter's Hair — & It's The Cutest Moment Ever

Lately, there's been a wave of celebrity parents showcasing how doing your child's hair can be a special bonding moment, whether that's dyeing it blue like Pink or braiding it up like Serena Williams. Now, you can add Offset laying down baby hairs to that list. Cardi B caught the heart-melting moment between her partner and their one-year-old daughter, Kulture, on video.
In the Instagram clip, the Migos rapper holds his daughter in one hand and a toothbrush in the other. He uses the tool to slick down Kulture's baby hairs, taking time to get the perfect swoop. Dora the Explorer playing in the background doesn't serve as enough of a distraction as their daughter fights against the brush and pushes her dad's hand away. "Almost," Offset assures Kulture as Cardi chimes in on why it could be taking long: "I think it's because I left too much hair out," she says in the background.
Offset still gets the job done, and Kulture seems more than happy with the result — or the fact that the styling session is over — putting on a big smile at the end. But Cardi let followers know that the hairstyling responsibilities were shared between both parents. The caption reads: "Well at least I did the ponytails."
This post comes as more dads are sharing videos doing their daughters' hair. Along with the rising Instagram hashtag #dadsdohairtoo, there is an animated short film called Hair Love —which was recently picked up by Sony Animation and also made into a book — that tells the story of a Black father doing his daughter's hair. And Offset isn't the only celebrity dad getting in on hair day. Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband, applied to four private Facebook groups for natural hair earlier this year so that he could better understand how to do Olympia's hair.
Hopefully, this movement inspires more fathers to get involved with hairstyling duties, because it can serve as a real bonding moment. Plus, it leads to the sweetest Instagram content.
