Story from Entertainment

Celebrities Call For Gun Reform After Mass Shootings In El Paso, TX & Dayton, OH

Lydia Wang
Photo: Andres Leighton/AP.
On Saturday and Sunday morning, a combined total of 29 people died after mass shootings in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, respectively. In an El Paso Walmart, 20 people were killed and over two dozen injured. In Dayton, nine people were killed and 27 injured early Sunday morning at a neighbourhood bar in the city’s Oregon District. The two tragedies bring America to a total of 251 mass shootings so far this year, according to Gun Violence Archive (the organization defines a mass shooting as one that kills at least four people).
Many Americans are using social media to express that it’s time to end gun violence — and that it’s time for our leaders to do something. Celebrities including Rihanna, Lili Reinhart, Nick Jonas, and Reese Witherspoon shared their sympathies for the victims of these deadly shootings and their desire for gun control law reform on Twitter and Instagram.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

Um... Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Armie Hammer pointed to another problem: the expensive medical bills that shooting survivors end up having to pay.
Chelsea Peretti pushed Walmart, who are historically, one of America’s largest and most accessible gun retailers, and the site of the El Paso shooting, to join the fight for gun reform.
Related Stories
What World Leaders Can Learn From Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand Women Wear Hijabs To Support Muslims
Racists Are Emboldened By Trump & Social Media
Others, like John Legend and Gigi Hadid, are directly addressing and blaming President Donald Trump. Hadid went on Instagram to post the definition of stochastic terrorism, underlining the words “the use of mass public communication...which incites or inspires acts of terrorism.” In red, she wrote, “@realdonaldtrump.”
John Legend reshared a video about how Trump inspires white supremacy in America. “The President regularly inspires killers,” Legend added. “He is part of the problem.”
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture