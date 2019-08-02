Shay Mitchell Tells Us About Her Rollercoaster Pregnancy Journey & Best You Theory

I was really depressed for the first five months of pregnancy. You hear a lot of people talking about postpartum, but I didn’t hear so much of that happening during the pregnancy. Whenever us women can really speak up in the most honest way about any experience we have, good or bad, it’s a really helpful and beautiful thing, because it can make other people feel less alone. When you’re pregnant, everyone is like ‘Oh my God, that’s so exciting, are you feeling great?’ When you aren’t feeling those things, it can be really difficult. That’s why I didn’t want to just put a photo up on Instagram, because then everyone could just say ‘Okay, cool.’ I know how I felt when I saw people [post pictures like that.] When you don’t know the struggle, it can add to your sadness. The best feedback [I got] when I made my announcement was ‘Wow — we know what you went through a year ago [with your miscarriage], it’s a light at the end of the tunnel.’ That, at the end of the day, is why I chose to do it.”