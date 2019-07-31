"Old Town Road" Just Broke An Impossible Record, With Mariah Carey's Approval

Lil Nas X hasn't just taken his horse to the Old Town Road, but all the way to the top of the charts. The single broke Billboard's Hot 100 record the other day after the Billy Ray Cyrus collab remained number one for 17 straight weeks — beating out Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's 1995 duet "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber's 2017 single "Despacito," who both reached a respective 16 weeks. Carey, always graceful, took the news not just in stride, but with a public congratulations on Twitter, literally passing the Tik Tok singer the torch.
"Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history!" she wrote. "We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!"
Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤ pic.twitter.com/3YorLCg3lx— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 30, 2019
The newly-crowned artist responded on Instagram with the caption "LEGEND❤️"
Not only has the song been number one for 17 weeks and counting, but has also been reimagined over and over thanks to collaborations with Diplo, Mason Ramsey, Young Thug, and BTS's RM. Basically, the song is determined to never not be stuck in your head, but it won't be forever — soon Lil Nas X will have to make his own passing-torch post to one miss Peppa Pig.
