Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are mourning the loss of their dog Waldo Picasso after a tragic accident. As originally reported by TMZ, the Alaskan Klee Kai was struck and killed by a car in New York City last week while out with the couple's dog walker. While there's no forgetting their beloved pet, Turner and Jonas are now honouring the late pup with the sweetest tattoos.
Artist Dragon of Bang Bang tattoo studio in New York City designed matching portraits of Waldo for the couple, which they both revealed on Instagram this afternoon — seemingly the first time Turner and Jonas have commented on the tragic death of their dog. Jonas posted his tattoo to his feed with the caption, "R.I.P. my little angel." Turner shared her tattoo on her Instagram Story with a sweet message, too: "I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby."
Advertisement
According to TMZ, the couple has been so distraught over the "freak accident" that they delayed an incident report to the police in order to seek counsel from a therapist. The couple share another dog together, Porky Basquiat, who Jonas adopted for Turner before they also decided to get Porky's brother, Waldo, in 2018.
This isn't the first set of matching tattoos for Jonas and Turner, who have over 30 between them — they have another couple tattoo on their wrists of the Toy Story quote, "To infinity and beyond." Although we doubt this will be their last tattoo together, this Waldo-inspired ink is surely their most sentimental.
Advertisement