Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande Address Allegations Against Photographer Marcus Hyde

Serious allegations have been leveled against celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde, whose clients include Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper, Jhené Aiko, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian. Earlier this week, the fashion industry's unofficial watchdog Instagram account, Diet Prada, shared apparent Instagram Direct Messages between Hyde and a young model named Sunnaya Nash, in which he appears to offer a free photoshoot in exchange for nude pictures. Now both Kardashian and Grande are speaking out against Hyde in the wake of the accusations.
View this post on Instagram
Gross @marcushyde . @kimkardashian @arianagrande , come get your boy and teach him some decency. Last night, Los Angeles model and interior design student @sunnnaya replied to the celebrity photographer’s Instagram story seeking models for a shoot. What transpired in their DM was nothing short of the typical predatory douchebaggery you’d expect via shady Instagram “castings” by slimy dudes. With her followers backing her up and sharing her post, Hyde had a simple reply: “suck a fat big dick”. That’s sure to get you points with the ladies, Marcus. • #marcushyde #kimkardashian #kendalljenner #khloekardashian #arianagrande #photographer #celebrity #casting #model #shady #gross #kuwtk #wiwt #ootd #film #digital #camera #celeb #behindthescenes #dietprada
Since Nash has spoken out, several other models have come forward to recount their alleged encounters with Hyde. On Monday night, Ariana Grande addressed the allegations on her own Instagram Story, writing: "dear models/artists in LA / anywhere, i have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation." She continued: "please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don't want to. if you want to, sick. but if you don't, please don't. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you're clothed that's f--ked and i'm sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there." Grande concluded her story with a note encouraging her fans to "look out for each other."
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian has also spoken out about Hyde's alleged behavior on her Instagram Story. “I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer that I have worked with in the past,” she wrote on on Tuesday. (Kardashian and husband Kanye West once helped raise money for Hyde after he was in a car accident, each donating $25,000 USD.) “My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences.
“I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with,” she continued. “We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out.”
Other celebs to address the alleged incident include Bella Thorne, Shay Mitchell and RuPaul's Drag Race star Aquaria. Hyde appears to have deleted his Instagram account following Diet Prada's post.
Advertisement