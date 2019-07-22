Terrifying Tainted Alcohol In Costa Rica Has Killed 19 People

The Costa Rican Health Ministry notes that the amount of methanol it would take to kill a person varies, but notes that a dose of .2 milliliters of 100% methanol per kilogram of a person’s weight would likely be toxic. According to WHO, humans can safely consume a tiny amount of methanol (there are trace amounts in fruit juices, for example), but it can be really harmful at a certain point. That’s why if you have any kind of suspicion you’ve consumed any, you should seek medical attention immediately.