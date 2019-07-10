Like It Or Love It, Billie Eilish & Justin Bieber Are Potentially Collaborating

Months after Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber emotionally embraced at Coachella for the first time, fans have reason to speculate that the musicians are collaborating on a potential new remix of one of the tracks on Eilish's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
On Tuesday, Eilish shared an Instagram story clearing up the speculation that she was working on a brand-new album. The "bad guy" singer wrote that "the new album shit is fake," before adding "buuuuuut i may have soooomething for you." She then posted a clip from her song "all the good girls go to hell," followed by a few emojis and the words "ok goodnight."
How does Bieber come into play here? Well, Bieber just so happened to tweet the word "Remix" on Monday morning. Finneas O'Connell, Eilish's brother and producer, retweeted it.
A possible remix of "all the good girls go to hell" would likely be a dream for Eilish, as she is a self-proclaimed Bieber superfan.
On KROQ’s Kevin and Bean Show, Eilish revealed just how much she loved the "Sorry" singer.
"I feel like everybody had a Justin Bieber phase when they were like 12. When I say that it doesn't sound as serious as it really was, and my mom is in the room and can literally vouch for it, which is that when I was like 12, I was not a fan of him. That was like my first love," Eilish told the hosts. "That was the person I was in love with, in my head he was in love with me, it was like a relationship with a person."
Earlier this year, Bieber began following Eilish on social media, something that Ellen DeGeneres teased Eilish for when she came on the host's talk show. DeGeneres even scared Eilish with a fake Bieber after jokingly telling her that he was her next surprise guest.
During Eilish's time at Coachella, Bieber tweeted "Proud of you @billieeilish," before later meeting up with her in the crowd at the music festival.
So, could Bieber and Eilish make sweet, remixed music together? The clues are there...now let's hope they add up to something awesome.
