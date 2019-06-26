Story from News

Wayfair Allegedly Sold $200,000 USD Of Furniture To A Detention Centre — So Employees Are Walking Out

Anabel Pasarow
Today at 1:30 p.m. ET, the employees of Wayfair are staging a walkout in response to their CEO's alleged refusal to cease supplying furniture to immigration detention centres on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Over 500 Wayfair employees reportedly signed a letter (posted to the Twitter account @wayfairwalkout) urging the company to end business with contractors like BCFS, a government contractor managing migrant camps, and to establish a code of ethics that would prevent such future business deals, following the news that Wayfair had reportedly fulfilled a $200,000 USD order for bedroom furniture for a facility in Carrizo Springs, TX. This facility, according to the letter, “will be outfitted to detain up to 3,000 migrant children seeking legal asylum in the United States,” and is one of many detention centres that many are likening to concentration camps for their inhumane living conditions. The New York Times recently reported on the horrifying conditions at a nearby centre in Clint, TX, where overcrowding and a lack of basic supplies like soap render the centre unsafe and unsanitary.
Advertisement
Wayfair executives reportedly sent a letter to employees maintaining that the company would uphold its dealings with BCFS, citing their commitment to "respecting diversity of thought" and fulfilling all legal orders. A post featuring the alleged letter reads: "As a retailer, it is standard practice to fulfill orders for all customers and we believe it is our business to sell to any customer who is acting within the laws of the countries within which we operate."
In response, @wayfairwalkout says employees are staging a walkout at Copley Square in Boston and calls on Wayfair to donate the profits from the sale to RAICES, an immigration services organization that supports underserved immigrant families, children, and refugees.
Customers are also taking to Twitter to denounce Wayfair's stance and to publicly share that they have cancelled their orders.
This story is developing. Refinery29 has reached out to Wayfair and @Wayfairwalkout for comment.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Kids Held Without Diapers In Detention Centres
Rihanna Has A Message On Immigration For Trump
Fox News Host Makes Fun Of AOC's "Latina Thing"

More from Work & Money