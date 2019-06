Carol Lim & Humberto Leon Are Quitting Kenzo

Since then, the duo has continuously outdone themselves with innovative collections and campaigns, including casting all Asian runway , celebrating Britney Spears as a fashion icon, and reminding us of the immigrant stories that shape the fashion industry. In a press release announcing their departure, the brand curiously stated the duo was "quit[ting] the artistic direction of Kenzo" but also celebrated the collaborations during their tenure, most of which were the first of their kind at a global luxury brand.