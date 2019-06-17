Carol Lim & Humberto Leon Are Quitting Kenzo

And just like that, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon's time at Kenzo has come to a close. After eight years, they are leaving the LVMH-backed French fashion house to focus on their Opening Ceremony business, which is based in New York. Lim and Leon joined Kenzo as artistic directors in 2011, the first Asian-Americans to hold the position in LVMH history.
Since then, the duo has continuously outdone themselves with innovative collections and campaigns, including casting all Asian runway, celebrating Britney Spears as a fashion icon, and reminding us of the immigrant stories that shape the fashion industry. In a press release announcing their departure, the brand curiously stated the duo was "quit[ting] the artistic direction of Kenzo" but also celebrated the collaborations during their tenure, most of which were the first of their kind at a global luxury brand.
"Humberto and Carol consistently brought diversity and inclusion to the forefront at Kenzo, using their collections, fashion shows, advertising, and special projects to engage and galvanize a new generation of creatives," said Kenzo CEO Sidney Toledano in a statement.
Lim and Leon's official last day is July 1, days after they present their final collection for Kenzo — Spring 2020 — on June 23. The brand has not yet named their replacement.
Advertisement