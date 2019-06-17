Start the week slow and steady on Sunday when lucky Jupiter squares against dreamy Neptune. It's easy to get caught up in fantasies while these two planets are at odds with each other. Make sure that you're listening carefully to what others are saying as communicative Mercury trines with Neptune on Sunday as well, as people will be focused on expressing their imagination. Our enthusiasm bubbles up when the Moon waxes full in Sagittarius at 4:30 a.m. EST on Monday morning. It's a beautiful time to take pride in our accomplishments.
The Moon is void-of-course until Monday at 12:13 p.m. EST, when she enters hard-working Capricorn. Unlike Sunday's air of idealism, we're more interested in getting down to brass tacks. Test your flexibility on Tuesday, when Saturn in retrograde sextiles inventive Neptune. The ringed planet of structure is moving in reverse, letting you set new rules for how you execute your responsibilities. Consider the hard lessons that Saturn's retrograde has already taught you since he began to move backward on April 29 while you make your new playbook. Our mood remains in a professional, less emotional tone until Wednesday morning at 7:18 a.m. EST. Instead of working on new projects, hunker down on maintaining your core tasks while the Moon goes void-of-course until 10:00 p.m EST that evening. Look for inspiration in your dreams and start Thursday on an optimistic note while the Moon wanes in Aquarius. It's an excellent day for self-study and exploring your independence. Get out of your usual haunts and seek out inspiration until Friday morning at 10:01 a.m. Friday marks the official start of Summer, also coinciding with the arrival of Cancer season. It's a brilliant time to work on your living space, spend time with your loved ones, and express your creativity. Add new plants, host get-togethers, and get ready to soak up the season. Intuitive Neptune goes retrograde in his own sign of Pisces on Friday, pulling our thoughts away from distractions. Over the next five months, the blue planet of dreams and illusions will help to reveal changes that you need to apply to your relationships, work, and behaviour. Neptune rules the realm of mind-altering substances, so it's a good idea to avoid partying too hard while he moves in reverse. Pay attention to the signs that your intuition brings, and seek enlightenment until November 27 when he moves direct. On Saturday 10:01 a.m EST, the Moon wanes in sensitive Pisces. Be aware of the waves of emotion that pass through you, and don't be afraid to let yourself express your feelings as they come.
Aries
March 21 to April 19
It can be hard work to run down a hill, Aries. You need to be cognizant of your foot placement as you make your descent. Be present as you mirror the energy of the Moon, your personal planet of foundations. She starts full on Monday morning at 4:30 a.m. EST, and wanes down through the rest of the week. Seeking fulfillment? You could get inspired on Sunday when conversations around your well-being arise. Neptune, your personal planet of inner growth, trines Mercury, the ruler of your health and work zones. Check the fine print on Sunday when Jupiter, your personal planet of mind expansion squares dreamy Neptune, your spiritual ruler. Ideas and opportunities will be more style than substance, so ask for more time if someone is pressing you to commit to taking a new class or vacation. Flesh out the details if there's a spark of intrigue later this week. Reflect on your career goals on Tuesday, when your professional ruler Saturn sextiles with Neptune. It could be time for you to switch industries, or seek out a more fulfilling position. Celebrate the first day of Summer on Friday, when the Sun, your personal planet of joy, enters your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations. It's time to focus on building up your safe spaces. Intuitive Neptune goes retrograde on Friday shedding new light on your beliefs. Inner truths will be revealed to you over the next five months — keep a diary of your breakthroughs to stay present.
Taurus
April 20 to May 20
All that glitters isn't gold, Taurus. Hold off on burning a hole in your pocket, especially on Sunday when money-minded Mercury trines with dreamy Neptune. Make sure that you have all of the information you need before you make a purchase because what seems like an excellent investment now could easily fall apart. This is courtesy of the Jupiter and Neptune square that arrives on Sunday. Passions rise on Wednesday, when your personal planet of inner growth, Mars, opposes Pluto, Taurus's ruling planet of love. If you're in a relationship, be gentle with your partner and listen carefully before speaking. On Friday, The Sun, your domestic ruler, enters your 3rd house of communication, thought, and community. Research free talks and panels in your industry and interests to get stimulated and connect with others — you could make some inspiring new friends. Strengthen your current friendships by livening up your usual BBQ or park hang with card games or outdoor movies. The sky’s the limit.
Gemini
May 21 to June 20
Try your best to disconnect from the world on Sunday, Gemini. Jupiter, your personal planet of love squares against Neptune, your career ruler, creating some unrealistic expectations between these two aspects of your life. A few big ideas may land in your inbox, but hold off on committing to anything immediately that doesn't seem to hold up to your standards. Stick to your guns on Sunday, when your ruling planet Mercury trines with professional-minded Neptune. Your financial planet, the Moon, waxes full in expansive Sagittarius on Monday morning at 4:30 a.m. EST blessing you with an optimistic start to your week. As she wanes down for the rest of the week, place your focus on tying up loose ends with travel and education plans. The Sun leaves your sign on Friday, making his way into your 2nd house of finances, values, and possessions. Take stock of your belongings and assets — what do you need to make space for? Take a deep dive in your closet and check out what you can live without, what can be repaired and what you should toss. Freeing up space in your home can help you find mental clarity. Friday also welcomes Neptune's retrograde, helping to guide your career goals in a better direction. Keep your eyes on the prize until November 27 when the blue planet moves direct.
Cancer
June 21 to July 22
All is not as it appears on Sunday, sweet Crab. Jupiter, your personal planet of well-being, squares against Neptune, Cancer's ruler of good fortune. Take every promise made to you with a grain of salt. Be cautious before offering up your time or money, and listen to your gut instincts. Mercury, your personal planet of inner growth, trines lucky Neptune on the same day, helping you make the right call. The Moon waxes full in Sagittarius on Monday morning at 4:30 a.m EST, guiding you towards completing your projects. Take a chance on love Tuesday, when your romantic ruler Saturn sextiles Neptune. If you're in a relationship, invite your partner out to explore your city, or investigate a new restaurant to break up the week. If you're single, open your heart to serendipitous chances. Keep a professional air on Wednesday when your career planet Mars opposes Pluto, your personal planet of fun and games. Lines could get blurred if someone doesn't understand your dark humor. Preserve your work relationships by keeping it low-key at the office. You're ready for the spotlight on Friday as the Sun moves into your 1st house of self, first impressions and appearance. Wear colors that inspire joy, and step into the first day of Summer in style. Illusions are removed as dreamy Neptune goes retrograde on Friday, helping you to see the world with fresh eyes.
Leo
July 23 to August 22
It's critical for you to take good care of your finances on Sunday, Leo. Be cautious of people who offer get-rich-quick schemes while expansive Jupiter squares against Neptune, the planet of illusions. Press pause on making any significant moves, and use the day to conceive your best course of action while money-minded Mercury trines with intuitive Neptune on Sunday. Saturn, your personal planet of health and work, sextiles dreamy Neptune on Tuesday, helping you reformulate your self-care rituals and day to day tasks. Lean into your intuition and look into new routines to help you flourish. Fiery Mars opposes your domestic planet, Pluto, on Wednesday raising tensions at home. Express gentleness and understanding if one of your loved ones is feeling frustrated. You're ready for a bit of downtime on Friday when your ruling planet, the Sun makes his way into your 12th house of inner growth, vulnerability, and conclusion. After spending the last month socializing, you're ready for some internal reflection. Idealistic Neptune goes retrograde on the same day, encouraging you to look at the world through a more realistic lens.
Virgo
August 23 to September 22
The key to a happy relationship is open communication and understanding, Virgo. Your partner may require more space in your life on Sunday when your domestic planet, Jupiter, squares Neptune, your personal love planet. Jot ideas down but hold off on committing to concrete plans while these two planets are at odds — they tend to be more surface level than they appear. Explore ideas with your partner and keep conversations flowing while Mercury, your ruling planet, trines gushy Neptune on Sunday. If you're single, get outside and enjoy Tuesday's upcoming romantic transit — Saturn, your personal ruler of pleasure sextiles Neptune. Muster up your courage and start chatting up the person who catches your eye in person or online. Partnered Virgos will enjoy linking up with their loved ones as well, helping to bring energy back into date night. You'll be excited to stir up the social scene on Friday when the Sun moves into your 11th house of groups, friendships, and goals. Get on your group chats and organize a casual summer soiree to kick off the season. Neptune goes retrograde on Friday, helping you reassess your relationship values. What kind of a partner do you want to attract? How much should you give of yourself to someone you love? These are a few of the questions you might be faced with while your love ruler moves in reverse.
Libra
September 23 to October 22
Listen carefully, Libra. It's easy to get wires crossed and talked into shenanigans on Sunday while Jupiter, your personal communication planet, squares against your health and work ruler Neptune. Let your inner voice direct your actions on Sunday, while Mercury, your personal planet of inner growth and good fortune, trines with Neptune, your health and work ruler. You'll be bursting with energy on Monday morning at 4:30 a.m. EST as the Moon waxes full in optimistic Sagittarius. Our lunar lady is your career ruler, helping you to wrap up work projects as she wanes this week. Get cozy on Tuesday, when your personal planet of home and family, Saturn, sextiles Neptune. You're ready to embrace new responsibilities on Friday, as the Sun lights up your 10th house of career, structure and public image. You're ready to make your mark. Use this time to carve out the future you desire. Work on skills that you need to get to the next level — sign up for classes, and see if you can get your company to help cover the cost. Neptune, your personal ruler of routine, goes retrograde on Friday, helping you to get serious about your schedule. When he moves in reverse, he helps you get your head out of the clouds and focus on the task at hand.
Scorpio
October 23 to November 21
Does something seem too good to be true, Scorpio? On Sunday, protect yourself and your assets while your financial planet Jupiter squares against Neptune, the planet of illusions. Even if the people who are trying to win your favour have the best intentions, a deal struck during this transit could quickly go sour. Stay positive and ask them to bring more information along later if you'd like to preserve your relationship or the proposal. Schedule some alone time for yourself at the office on Wednesday, when your ruling planets Mars and Pluto oppose each other. Pace your work and take a moment to analyze your emotions as they come to you mid-week. You're ready for significant changes on Friday when your career ruler, the Sun, illuminates your 9th house of exploration, adventure, and belief. It's time for you to leave your comfort zone behind and broaden your experiences. If you're looking for a change of pace, why not research working in a different country or make a lateral move into an uncharted career path? Whatever you do, be sure to enjoy the ride.
Sagittarius
November 22 to December 21
Your spirit is positively contagious, Sagittarius! This sentiment rings especially true while the Moon waxes full in your sign. The rest of the zodiac is emulating your interest in travel, mind-expansion, and connecting on a deeper level all day Sunday until 4:30 a.m. EST on Monday morning. Temper your expectations on the same day, when Jupiter, your planetary ruler squares against your domestic planet Neptune. If someone makes a significant promise that day, they could be attempting to match your enthusiastic energy. Want to give your space a little lift? Invest in some hardy plants or check out furniture on Tuesday when your financial ruler Neptune sextiles Neptune. A metamorphosis approaches on Friday when the Sun lights up your 8th house of transformation, mystery, and dramatic change. It's time for a new adventure to unfold. Your home and family ruler Neptune goes retrograde in deep feeling Pisces on Friday. When Neptune moves in reverse, he helps to sharpen your perspective of the needs for your loved ones and living space. Make time to get organized while the blue planet moves in reverse until November 27.
Capricorn
December 22 to January 19
Embrace your vulnerability, Capricorn. On Sunday, Jupiter, your personal planet of inner growth squares against your communications ruler Neptune creating some pangs of confusion. Everything seems peachy-keen on the surface, but deep down, you can tell if something feels a bit off. Tap into reality on Sunday by focusing on your day-to-day tasks. Mercury, your personal ruler of health and work trines with Neptune, helping you to think efficiently about your upcoming week and goals. Spend Sunday prepping so that it all goes off without a hitch! Your love ruler, the Moon, waxes full in Sagittarius on Monday morning at 4:30 a.m. EST, helping you to express your feelings with enthusiasm and clarity. Your voice gains confidence on Tuesday, when your planetary ruler Saturn sextiles thoughtful Neptune. If you've been waiting to be heard, now is the time to speak up. You're ready to strengthen your connections on Friday when the Sun lights up your 7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business. If you're an entrepreneur, it's an excellent time to network and seeks out advice from mentors. Neptune goes retrograde on Friday, creating a more formal tone in your speech. You're less interested in exploring tangents and more interested in getting to the heart of the matter.
Aquarius
January 20 to February 18
It's easy to get distracted by a big performance, Aquarius. Pay attention to the players that approach you on Sunday, as a retrograde Jupiter squares Neptune, your financial ruler. When these two planets are at odds, people are talked into ideas that they otherwise would have seen straight through. Communication planet Mercury trines Neptune on Sunday, helping to guide your intuition. When in doubt — feel it out. Your energy overflows at the top of the week while the Moon, your personal health and work planet, waxes full on Monday morning at 4:30 a.m. EST. You might be interested in investing your money in a socially responsible cause on Tuesday, when Saturn, your planetary ruler of inner growth sextiles money-minded Neptune. The Moon wanes in your sign at 10:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday driving you to break away from the world. Enjoy a little independence and finish up a book that you've been meaning to dive into while the Moon inhabits your sign until Friday morning at 10:01 a.m. EST. Ready for a little action? On Friday, your love ruler the Sun lights up your 6th house of health, order, and service. If you've been looking to get back into a groove, you'll be sure to find new routines and meals to help you thrive. Neptune, your money ruler, goes retrograde on Friday giving you a more precise look at your finances. If you're looking for help, get trusted advice until the blue planet moves direct on November 27.
Pisces
February 19 to March 20
Practice working on your game face, Pisces. You may need to veil your reactions on Sunday when Jupiter, your personal career planet squares against imaginative Neptune. Listen to your gut when Jupiter and Neptune square against each other, as these planets can stir up big promises without substance. Avoid disappointment on both ends by playing sly. Take the ideas brought to you from this transit and flesh them out. Your left brain will be working overtime from Sunday to early Monday morning at 4:30 a.m EST, while your creative ruler, the Moon, waxes full in Sagittarius. Summer solstice arrives on Friday, building your excitement for Summer. The Sun, your personal planet of health and work, is ready to spice up your routine as he illuminates your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance. Neptune, your ruling planet, goes retrograde on Friday, grounding your emotions and revealing hidden truths. Pay special attention to the lessons presented to you until November 27. The Moon enters your sign at 10:01 a.m. EST on Saturday morning, connecting you to your inner voice and allowing the rest of the zodiac sign to better understand your perspectives.
