Lady Gaga's Ex Is Supporting Bradley Cooper's Ex, At Least On Instagram

Bradley Cooper's recent ex Irina Shayk is living her best breakup life, and Lady Gaga's ex Christian Carino is supporting it on social media.
According to a report from The Blast, Carino — Gaga's agent and former fiancé — saw a pic of Shayk on her post-breakup vacay and decided to double tap.
There's no reason to read too much into this particular "like." For one thing, it's not as if Carino and Shayk don't know each other: They mostly likely spent plenty of time as Cooper and Gaga's plus ones during promotion of A Star Is Born.
Also, Shayk's photo is great. The model is on vacation in Iceland, and all of her Instagrams are magazine spread-worthy. I mean, seriously — have you ever seen a landscape that green? Surely that's the reason over 600,000 people have liked said photo. Maybe. Probably. Certainly it has nothing to do with Shayk's Intimissimi get up.
I'm a big fan of this one, in which Shayk sits on a rock, rocking socks and a cashmere sweater.
Shayk is getting love from other celebrities in the comments section of her Instagram pics. On said sweater photo, Miley Cyrus wrote "Come over and swim lol."
As for Carino, he recently shared this (relatively cryptic) quote on his Instagram:
"Some women fear the fire. Some women simply become it."
Though Shayk is making a splash with her recent Instagram photos, she previously told Glamour UK that she prefers to keep her personal life off social media.
"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly," Shayk told the outlet. "I admire it and I think it’s great, but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."
Whether or not Shayk wants to keep posting, it's clear she has fans of her social media presence — including, apparently, Carino.
