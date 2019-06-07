The Kourtney-Scott-Sofia Threesome Is Confusing The Whole Family

The romantic relationship between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may have ended in 2015, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars — who share three kids — have remained great friends and co-parents. (A good thing, as the Kardashians seem to have no interest in kicking fan favourite Disick off their family’s reality show.) However, just because Kourtney seems very chill with her ex-boyfriend, doesn’t mean that her mom Kris Jenner thinks things are quite so breezy.
On a new teaser for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris sees a new post on Disick’s Instagram, which shows Disick sitting on a pool lounger between Kourtney and girlfriend Sofie Richie. It was posted in December of 2018 and still lives on Disick's Instagram.
Advertisement
Richie, who is 20, is not legally allowed to sip margaritas by the pool yet in California. Fortunately, the trio is on vacation in Mexico, where the drinking age is 18 and the age difference between Richie and the 36-year-old father may mean slightly less.
Kris is not thrilled by the picture, and not because Disick is dating someone who has never known Justin Timberlake’s boy band career. She’s worried that it implies Kourtney is spending too much time with her former love.
“To be honest, it’s a little confusing,” Kris admits in the talking head interview promoting this week's episode. “Kourtney, Sofia, and Scott on vacation together. What is happening?”
When Kim defends Kourtney, saying she probably just wants a vacation with her and Disick’s children, Kris chimes in, reminding Kim subtly that as very wealthy people, they can “pick up and go to Mexico” any day of the week. Exes need not be in attendance.
“My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint colour, that takes months! Because of her indecisiveness, she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott, and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott,” Kris explains. “Someone is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario.”
Sure, Kourtney maaaaay still have feelings for her ex of nine years, but it’s also possible that she’s perfectly content being his friend. After all, even Kris admits that she and deceased ex-husband Robert Kardashian were once the “best of friends.” Perhaps Kourtney saw the friendly relationship between her parents as a positive thing, and wants to show her kids the same thing. Kourtney told Paper that the relationship she has now with Disick and Richie is something she's "most proud" of.
Advertisement
"I don't think we'll go on every trip together, but I love that I'm invited," Kourtney told the outlet.
It certainly doesn't sound like Kourtney is looking to get back with Disick — after all, watching him be all over his current girlfriend does not sound like much of a vacation if she was. Then again, this is Keeping Up With the Kardashians — the most dramatic of storylines will likely rise to the surface. Let's hope everyone gets out of this threesome unscathed!
Check out the teaser below:
Advertisement