Exclusive: Veronica Webb Says Fashion Has "A Way To Go" When It Comes To Age Diversity

It was Javits' hats that first appealed to Webb, who would see them as she shopped. "I've always noticed his hats when I go shopping in places like Neiman Marcus," she tells Refinery29. "Over the years I’ve actually owned a few… I’m always 100% down to support real artisans, real craftsmen, real designers, so when Eric Javits called me, it was something that I really wanted to do, because he also makes a lot of his stuff right here in New York."