Rihanna Is Officially The World's Richest Female Musician

Today, Forbes reported that Rihanna is worth $600 million dollars USD, placing her at #37 on this year's Richest Self-Made Women list. In case you're wondering, $600 million USD is basically 10,000,000 bottles of Fenty Trophy Wife Body Lava, or 30,000,000 Fenty satin lipsticks. Rihanna is now a full-fledged beauty mogul on top of her prolific music career — and she's become the first Black woman to run a major luxury fashion house. Ahead, we break down just how much she's earned throughout her triple-threat career.
Fenty Beauty, which is co-owned by Rihanna and French luxury conglomerate LVMH, reportedly earned $100 million USD in sales just in its first few weeks and $570 million USD last year. And according to Forbes, Rihanna owns about 15% of its $3 billion USD worth. The brand debuted in 2017 with an unprecedented 40-shade foundation range, subsequently launching a "Fenty Effect" that influenced other beauty names to prioritize inclusivity. And apparently there's a Fenty skin-care line in our future. Rihanna has since parlayed the success of Fenty Beauty into a size-inclusive lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, which she co-owns with TechStyle Fashion Group.
Just last month, Rihanna announced Fenty, her new fashion house with LVMH, which includes a range of ready-to-wear, accessories, sunglasses, and jewellery. This line will also embody the inclusive ethos of Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, with a size range of up to 14. But this isn't Rihanna's first foray into fashion — before launching her own lines, she partnered with Puma for a rumoured $1 million USD deal, as well as designed collections for Manolo Blahnik.
But before there was Fenty, there was Bad Gal Ri Ri, who has made millions from her music and tours. In 2013, her Diamonds world tour raked in $137 million USD, and in 2016 she earned $22.3 million USD from streaming (her music was streamed 3.3 billion times), sales, touring, and publishing. She's also a part owner of Tidal.
So basically, there's a reason we haven't seen new music from her in a while. She's been busy. But if the rumours are to be believed, Ri Ri is away at work on a new album, on the island she may or may not have rented. No big deal.
