Rihanna Is Officially The World's Richest Female Musician

Fenty Beauty, which is co-owned by Rihanna and French luxury conglomerate LVMH, reportedly earned $100 million USD in sales just in its first few weeks and $570 million USD last year. And according to Forbes, Rihanna owns about 15% of its $3 billion USD worth. The brand debuted in 2017 with an unprecedented 40-shade foundation range, subsequently launching a "Fenty Effect" that influenced other beauty names to prioritize inclusivity. And apparently there's a Fenty skin-care line in our future . Rihanna has since parlayed the success of Fenty Beauty into a size-inclusive lingerie line, Savage x Fenty , which she co-owns with TechStyle Fashion Group.