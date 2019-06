Jay-Z Is Officially The World's First Billionaire Rapper

As Forbes reports, Jay-Z (real name: Shawn Carter) has amassed a fortune that conservatively totals $1 billion USD, making him one of few entertainers that have ever become billionaires, as well as the first hip-hop artist to ever reach this landmark. But Jay-Z’s success lies in the fact that he is not exclusively a musician; his fortune spans several industries, from real estate to investments in companies like Uber , to the liquor and art industries.