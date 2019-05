What Is Sir Elton John Really Worth?

Since he first entered the music scene in the 1960s, Sir Elton John has become one of the planet's most famed artists. The English singer, songwriter, composer, pianist, record producer, and actor is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, and has sold over 300 million records during his illustrious, five-decade career. On top of his record sales, John is the recipient of five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award and a Tony Award. So, with all of this success and a biopic that’s slated to be a hit at the box office , what is Elton John worth?