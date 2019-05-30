What Is Sir Elton John Really Worth?

On Friday, May 31, Rocketman will be hitting theaters across the U.S. The biopic is a musical exploration of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years, and John fans across the country are pining for the acclaimed film’s release (it has already been released in the United Kingdom).
Since he first entered the music scene in the 1960s, Sir Elton John has become one of the planet's most famed artists. The English singer, songwriter, composer, pianist, record producer, and actor is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, and has sold over 300 million records during his illustrious, five-decade career. On top of his record sales, John is the recipient of five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award and a Tony Award. So, with all of this success and a biopic that’s slated to be a hit at the box office, what is Elton John worth?
As of 2018, John was reportedly worth a whopping £320 million pounds, which translates to $545 million CAD. And, in all likelihood, his fortune is likely to be boosted by Rocketman’s release.
The Hollywood Reporter has forecasted that Rocketman is on track to debut with a solid $25 million box office during this upcoming opening weekend. And even if it’s less than that, it’s likely John, who serves as an Executive Producer on the film, will be earning a good sum of money.
John is currently also in the midst of a three-year world tour, which will come to a close in December 2020 and is expected to gross more than $400 million USD. And, though this tour reportedly marks the end of John’s performance career, just because he is no longer performing doesn’t mean he won’t be earning income from royalties and other partnerships.
Though it's easy to fixate on Sir Elton's hefty net worth, it’s worth noting that he has long used his platform for good. John, who is openly gay, has utilized his platform to fight for LGBTQ+ rights, including same-sex marriage. In 1992, he also founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation as a charity to fund programs for HIV/AIDS prevention and fight against discrimination and stigma of people affected by HIV/AIDS.