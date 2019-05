This Insta Game Went Viral Among A-Listers — & Now We Know Far Too Much About Them

The meme asks players to, uh, name their vagina using the title of the last TV show they watched. Instagram account @commentsbycelebs (which everyone should follow) collected celebrities’ answers to the game, and now we know the names of their vaginas. Paltrow, ever the most surprising person in the room, apparently watched Forensic Files and is not too jazzed about calling her lady parts that. Fair enough! Biel’s is Fleabag. Courteney Cox doesn’t bat an eye at telling us her vagina will henceforth be known as Evil Genius while Friends co-star Kudrow says hers is Anderson Cooper 360. But Brooklyn Decker’s answer takes the cake: True Detective . "Which is factual,” she wrote, making the best vagina joke of 2019.