Harry Styles has a lot of tattoos — this, we know. What we didn't know was that the internet's favourite boyfriend recently added three new tattoos to his 50+ collection — and no one noticed.
The new ink was spotted after paparazzi caught Styles playing cornhole with supermodel Kaia Gerber on a beach in Malibu earlier this week. As the photos made their way online, fans noticed that Styles was showing off what appeared to be three new tattoos on his legs. Last time we checked, the only designs Styles had on the lower half of his body included a tiger tattoo on his upper left thigh and a few smaller tattoos on his feet and ankles.
Zoom in, and you'll see that Styles added a tattoo to his upper right thigh (it apparently says "California") and a tiny tattoo on top of each kneecap — which are far too blurry to be legible. Of course, that hasn't kept fans from talking about the elusive ink on Twitter, begging Styles to give us a better look.
More tattoos, a tie dyed unicorn shirt, yellow shorts that are rolled to be shorter, painted nails, competition in the way of cornhole (bean bag toss), doggos, and a beach. It’s a great day to love Harry Styles everyone. 😊— 𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕤𝕖𝕪 (@kba_yankee21) May 20, 2019
Tryna figure out wtf Harry’s new tattoos are like #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/iRYcATk5Vi— just like Kate (@kitotterkat) May 20, 2019
hi @Harry_Styles can you please tell us that your tattoos say we need to know— lea (@tequileaa) May 20, 2019
Unfortunately for fans, Styles is a little more private than some of our other tattooed faves, so he probably won't post photos of his new designs on Instagram any time soon. If he didn't directly tell fans he pierced his own ear a day before co-chairing the Met Gala, then he probably won't let us in on these little tattoo secrets, either... but who knows? The under-the-radar star is full of surprises.
