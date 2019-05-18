Kim Kardashian Just Revealed The Very Yeezus Name Of Her New Baby (With A Pic!)

Kim Kardashian has blessed your weekend by finally revealing a picture and the name of her fourth baby, and I literally mean "blessed." The mother revealed on Instagram that her new baby boy is named Psalm West, which is the most Kanye thing I've ever heard.
Mostly because Kanye West's recent thing has been conducting musical Sunday Services, which aren't church services but aren't not church services, since they are technically Christian. Plus, there's his whole Yeezus schtick. Essentially, Psalm West is absolutely going to be a single on a new album.
But "Psalm" has other meanings beyond just Kanye, of course. Traditionally, the word is used in reference to a hymn or song in both Christian and Jewish religions. There's also the "Book of Psalms," which is a section in the Bible.
And if you want to get really technical, "psalm" is a Middle English word from the Old English "psealm," the Latin "psalmus," and the Greek "psalmos" which literally means "twanging of a harp."
Kim shared the baby name alongside a text from Kanye himself, which includes a picture of the bundled up bebe and Mother's Day wishes: "Beautiful Mother's Day, With the arrival of our fourth child We are blessed beyond measure We have everything we need."
