Tayla Parx On Glitter, Wigs, & What It Means To Be Feminine

I've identified as a tomboy my entire life. I wasn’t really into makeup or the typical “girly” things, so I have a different idea of what feminism is, because I had to discover my own version of it along the way. I'm just now starting to love playing with makeup and finding these other sides to myself. You have to dig a little deeper and recognize what the norm is, and know that you might not be that. What if I woke up one day and loved different styles that I never could’ve imagined wearing because I was so stuck on this identity of being a tomboy?