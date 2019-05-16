The Queen Is Hiring A Social Media Manager & You Can Apply On LinkedIn

After her foray into Instagram earlier this year, it seems that Queen Elizabeth is expanding her digital footprint. Get your cover letters ready, folks, because Her Royal Highness, 93, is hiring a social media manager.
On its job listings board, the Royal Household is seeking a Digital Communications Manager who will find "new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage" on her all of her digital and social networking platforms. The role will entail coverage of state visits, award ceremonies, and Royal engagement, as well as writing feature articles for the new Royal website. Also, and this part is bolded, the role means "knowing your content will be viewed by millions." A.k.a. — it's not for the faint of heart (or those who can't handle basically everyone in the world judging their posts).
"With an eye to the future, you'll help hone and shape our digital communications through analytics, monitoring and exploring new technologies. The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do," according to the job description.
To qualify for the job, you need strong photography skills, "creative flair," and "accurate and compelling written and editorial skills." Extra points for video production skills. The Queen needs someone who can make a good IG Story!
The pay comes to roughly $38,000 USD, depending on experience. But the best part, unsurprisingly, is the perks, which include a 15% employer contribution pension plan after six months, 33 days of vacation including bank holidays, free lunch, and professional development training. (One can only hope that last one means some kind of Queen-in-training program.) There's also, you know, access to the Queen, her corgis, her children and grandchildren (George!) and more fancy royal events than you can shake a scepter at.
With a pro behind the Queen's 'gram, here's hoping we'll still get candid content like this. Unfiltered is the new curated.
