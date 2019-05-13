Drake Shows Off His Seriously Jumbo Plane — But Don’t You Dare Call It A Rental

Move over, Drake on a cake. The rapper’s taking his name to new heights, literally, by plastering it on the side of a plane. Yup, you read that right.
Drake is now the proud owner of a giant Boeing 767 cargo plane valued at about $185 million, which he debuted in an emotional Instagram video. In the clip the rapper can be seen gazing affectionately at his freakishly huge new mode of transportation. Did I mention it was huge?
“Nothing was the same for real…” he wrote in the caption of the video, which showed the unveiling of the plane’s “Air Drake” decal and luxury interior featuring a plethora of seats, couches and, of course, a bar. The plane’s pale blue exterior also boasts the OVO owl symbol, which represents Drake's company, October's Very Own and his music label OVO Sound.
Just don’t call it a rental. The rapper made clear that plane is 100% his, “no rental, no timeshare, no co-owners.” Drake did take a moment in the video to shout out the guy who made it happen, Ajay Virmani, president and CEO of the Canadian airline company CargoJet.
“Supporting homegrown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honoured to do so," Drake previously said in a statement obtained by People.
