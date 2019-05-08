Jake Paul's Lawyer Responds To Allegations That Women Were Drugged & "Unable To Speak" At His House Party
Controversial YouTuber Jake Paul is speaking out through his lawyer about events that allegedly occurred at a party in his home.
According to the mother of a guest, multiple people were potentially drugged at YouTuber Jake Paul's house party on May 4, states a report from People. According to the outlet, a concerned mother of one of Paul's alleged guests at the birthday party he hosted for rapper Desiigner in Calabasas, Calif. wrote a Facebook post in a private group, claiming that her daughter and eight other girls were incoherent after leaving Paul's event. The mother allegedly stated on Facebook that the women were taken to West Hills Hospital after being "unable to walk or talk."
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one person made a complaint following the party in a statement to Refinery29.
"On Sunday, May 5, 2019, the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station was made aware of a possible single occurrence of unwillful impairment related to a party attended on May 4, 2019. Detectives are in the beginning stages of information gathering for the incident. The Sheriff’s Department treats allegations such as these seriously, and will use all known resources to investigate," reads the statement. "If anyone has further information, please contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808, or anonymously at LA Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477."
Now, Paul has responded to the claims, via his attorney.
"We take this claim very seriously," Paul's attorney, Stanton "Larry" Stein, said, in a statement to Buzzfeed. "And we are working with authorities to make absolutely sure we do our part to uncover the truth."
According to Stein, per Buzzfeed, the party had 38 security guards, and an ambulance with paramedics standing by in the driveway due to the party's extreme sports. IDs were reportedly checked inside and outside the party.
Refinery29 has reached out to Paul for comment.
