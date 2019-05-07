Speculate no longer. Kim Kardashian has hit the Met Gala pink carpet wearing a ruched beige dress with a wet effect by Thierry Mugler himself. The designer hasn't designed in 20 years and came out of retirement to create this California girl just-out-of-the-ocean look. This is Kim's version of the "camp" theme (and her look for her recent Vogue camp-themed cover) and we can't say we're surprised.
The reality star teased the look with an inspo image in her IG stories after a long montage of her favourite looks through the years. The inspiration behind her Met Gala outfit? Sophia Loren in Boy On A Dolphin wearing a wet see-through dress on a ship. Are wet effect dresses replacing naked dresses? Let's hope not.
Kim Kardashian is always top of mind when we're brainstorming which Met Gala looks we're anticipating, just because she's bound to get social media buzzing with her 'fit. Year after year her dress and designer choices make headline news, whether she goes the more classic route with custom Versace or off-the-beaten-path with a floral Givenchy "punk" dress gloves included (which inspires quite a few couch memes).
The story of how Met Gala dresses are acquired can be complicated, but what we do know about tonight's look is that it is 100% Kanye West approved and he complements her outfit perfectly. At least there weren't any colour contacts involved this year.
