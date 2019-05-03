Ethan Hawke & Charlize Theron Finally Acknowledge The Power Of Rihanna

While we sit here and tap our heels in anticipation of a new Rihanna album, celebrities already have something even better: Rihanna anecdotes. In the past 24 hours, both Charlize Theron and Ethan Hawke have talked about their passing experiences with the singer, because Rihanna can apparently turn any passing experience into a great story.
On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Charlize Theron, who stars in the upcoming movie Long Shot, talked about the complications of sharing a publicist with the Anti singer, who trolled her using a t-shirt.
“You want your publicist to like you,” Theron told Meyers. “You want to think that your publicist thinks that you’re worth putting out there in the world and that has to come from a very authentic place. It’s hard when your other client is somebody like Rihanna.”
While Theron would receive sweet birthday messages from her publicist, the messages Rihanna received were a little more...enthusiastic.
"To my FAVORITE!!!!" one b-day email to Rihanna read. "I hope you are having a blast."
And Theron knows about this email because...Rihanna had the email printed on a t-shirt and sent to Theron, just to rub it in her face. However, turns out the t-shirt made up for any jealousy.
“She took the time to tell her assistant to make me a T-shirt,” Theron pointed out. “That is really cool.”
Then there's Ethan Hawke, who previously made the rounds on Twitter when a series of photos showing him switching seats with his son so he could sit next to Rihanna at a basketball game went viral.
"Yes, my son and I remember this GREAT night," he captioned a screenshot of the tweet. "His version is a little different than mine."
Can I get that Instagram on a t-shirt? Rihanna, do your thing.
