Chrissy Teigen Has Bravely Joined The 50 Cent & Lala Kent Discourse

The celebs are getting messy on social media — and you may have already missed it. In fact, the only record that 50 Cent, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and Kent's fiancé Randall Emmett were fighting exists in the form of two tweets from Chrissy Teigen, who is of course somehow involved in this. Basically, it all started on Friday when 50 Cent, who previously co-produced Starz's Power with Emmett, called out the producer for not paying back a $1 million loan. Over just one weekend, the public call-outs escalated into full-on trolling. Now, 50 has his money, but it wasn't easy.
50 Cent kicked this all off when he posted a clip from Vanderpump Rules' current season in which Kent is bragging about the various expensive gifts her fiancé has given her.
“10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning," he captioned the now-deleted post, according to The Cut. "Do you want A range rover, yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a dick. LOL smh."
Things only escalated with Kent apparently commented, “She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo. Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction.”
This prompted 50 Cent to start posting text messages between he and Emmett, which included a typo in which Emmett typed "fofty" instead of "fifty." People really latched on to that.
Anyways, to make a complicated story short, the rapper demanded the $1 million by today, Monday, and then he would delete all the posts. Until he received it, he continued to mock Emmett and at one point compared him to Harvey Weinstein.
It was in the midst of all this that Teigen decided to weigh in.
"I never ever want 50 cent to be mad at me," she wrote on Twitter, adding, "please love me, fofty."
In response, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of the tweets on Instagram with a playful message.
"I love you @chrissyteigen& john, these people just keep trying me."
Luckily, it seems today it's all been resolved. The rapper posted a message putting it all to bed before wiping his social media clean of the drama.
"I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms in fact I'm wishing him and his family a very blessed day. positive vibes now guys. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #bellator," he wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The only thing left to say? Fofty.
