If there's one thing that we'll always identify with Reese Witherspoon — besides the hailed Bend & Snap — it's her blonde hair. While her
twin daughter Ava Phillippe might take more risks with her colour (like her recent rainbow hair), it's unusual to see Witherspoon veer outside of her iconic buttery blonde. That is, unless it's for a major role — and apparently that time is now.
Today, Witherspoon was spotted wearing shoulder-length, chestnut-coloured hair on the set of her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, which explores the gender power dynamics of primetime news shows. The look is a far cry from Witherspoon's usual style, and made us do a complete double take. The last role that required Witherspoon to sport brown hair was for The Good Lie in 2014. Before that, it was when she portrayed June Carter in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line.
By the looks of it, and Witherspoon's track record, we're betting this temporary change comes courtesy of a wig. "[My colourist] is meticulous about the balayage process and puts oil on the roots and tips so they don't break," Witherspoon recently told Allure. "But it takes three hours to have my highlights done, no joke. I go every seven or eight weeks." We don't see her messing with that routine, unless it's for bangs, which she told us she'll always have a "love-hate relationship with." Relatable.
