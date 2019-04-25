Will Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Be A Prince? It's Complicated

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby will automatically have the prestigious title of...Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby. But when it comes to its royal title, things can be complicated. Harry and Meghan took on the roles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they tied the knot last year but, when the bun is officially out of the oven, the rules put in place by Queen Elizabeth in the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act will dictate whether or not their baby is named as a prince or princess honorific.
It's these same rules that automatically gave Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis their titles because they're children of a direct heir to the throne: Prince William. Prince Harry, however, is sixth in line to the throne — after all of William's children. Basically, Harry's reign is super unlikely, making his offspring's even less so and thus titles are not automatically guaranteed.
In short: it's up to the Queen to decide whether or not she'd like to give a royal title to the children, and Express is reporting that it probably won't happen. We can assume this is not a slight against the couple, but a decision made out of respect to Meghan and Harry's lifestyle. They've been big fans of breaking royal tradition, and Prince Harry told Newsweek in 2107 that he wanted his children to live a normal life after going through a tumultuous upbringing of his own.
"We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good," he said.
For now, the baby doesn't even have a name, nor has the couple announced the sex of their child. All we know is that the baby is due to be born any day now — if it hasn't been born already.
