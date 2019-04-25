"I feel like she’s 100% self made in the true sense of the word. She’s been independent her entire life — from the time she was a little girl all the way up to her teens. When she became old enough to make a great decision, she took the money she had earned working since she was eight or nine years old, and she put that into her business. Nobody gave her any financial help whatsoever. She saved up her own money and built this amazing business and I just feel like there’s nothing not self made about that."