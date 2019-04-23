Meghan Markle Can’t Stop Repeating This J.Crew Jacket

Meghan Markle is, unquestionably, a style icon. Whether she’s wearing a glamorous Givenchy gown or super casual Adidas sneakers, the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion picks are always talked about and imitated. While the world is currently on royal baby watch — as she’s due to give birth to her and Prince Harry’s first child any day now — some unseen footage recently resurfaced, and it reveals that Meghan has been a fan of mixing high and low fashion for years.
Back in 2017, not too long after her relationship with the prince became public, the mom-to-be partnered with World Vision to visit Delhi and Mumbai in India. In the never-before-seen footage, Meghan is shown wearing a khaki green jacket that her fans will instantly recognize. That’s because it’s the same military-inspired J.Crew coat she also wore on her way to yoga class and, most recently, during a trip to Morocco back in February. In Morocco, she paired the outerwear staple with a striped knit top, black skinny jeans, and black boots.
Unfortunately, the jacket — which was originally part of the men’s collection at J.Crew — is no longer available for purchase. (Although if J.Crew were to bring it back into production, we would be totally fine with that.) Of course, there are plenty of other ways to emulate Meghan’s relaxed, laid-back vibes for yourself. Check out a few of these picks to channel your own off-duty duchess style.
