Everything We Know About Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Sunday Services

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "Sunday Service," a private concert featuring impromptu choral arrangements of West's music, has become a weekly tradition in 2019 that fans can watch through social media — and maybe even catch new music. For instance, a recent service features North West bopping her head to what may be a new Kanye song titled "We Have Everything We Need." A YouTube link titles a different clip, also from Sunday Service, "2019 NEW KANYE WEST SONG WE HAVE EVERYTHING PERFORMANCE WITH CHOIR." A transcribed snippet from a future song expected to appear on West's album Yandhi also features some of the lyrics in the video, so, bingo! This song has actually been a recurring theme throughout the Sunday Service clips, first appearing on January 6 in a tweet from David Bullock. Via Instagram, Twitter, and a growing buzz, a new Kanye West song was born.
But that's not the only reason to tune into the weekly performances. Through Kim Kardashian's lense, you can catch surprise celebrities, breathtaking visuals, and cute family moments.
"My videos of Sunday Service due it no justice of the vibe we feel in that room, but this little video shows How much North loves our Sunday mornings," Kardashian wrote one Sunday.
First, watch the clip. Then, I'll do my best to explain Sunday Service.
My videos of Sunday Service due it no justice of the vibe we feel in that room, but this little video shows How much North loves our Sunday mornings ✨? pic.twitter.com/bhVN2x97JK— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2019
What is Sunday Service?
A weekly jam session hosted by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian featuring artists like Kaye Fox, 070 Shake, and Kid Cudi. The artists are usually backed up by an impressive and robust choir. The first mention of it was on January 6, when Kardashian told her Twitter followers to look out for on her Instagram stories. In the tweet, she called them their "new Sunday Services."
Our new Sunday Service is starting. Check out the rehearsals on my Instagram stories ✨— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2019
What's the purpose?
Most likely, this is West and Kardashian's approximation of a Sunday worship, but done utterly by their rules.
In a clip uploaded to his Twitter, musician Tony Williams announced at a Sunday Service that the purpose was to "to be able to communicate the message of love effectively."
.@TWFTonyWilliams explaining the meaning behind the #SundayService gatherings. ? pic.twitter.com/qRdKBTdYKv— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) January 14, 2019
It's possible the tradition is a partial marketing strategy, a way for West to drum up excitement for Yandhi and future GOOD Music stars. In 2010, West used weekly free music releases — a series called GOOD Fridays — to promote My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. GOOD Fridays hath become Sunday Service.
What's the playlist been like?
Besides "We Have Everything We Need" — or whatever the song may be called — West's tracks "Lift Yourself," "I Wonder," Kid Cudi's "Reborn," "Ghost Town," and "Father Stretch My Hands."
Here’s a snippet #SundayService #RealLove pic.twitter.com/1O3Qwmo1eb— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 21, 2019
Is this at all relevant to Kanye West's statement on documentaries?
Yes! West said at an early Sunday Service: "They just gon’ pull up full documentaries on ’em and then they gon’ come with the Michael documentary. We can all enjoy all their music all we want. I thought I wasn't going to go there today. If we're gonna tear down artists, let's go ahead and take [Leonardo] da Vinci out the Lourve."
The implication was that he was defending R.Kelly, who had recently been the subject of a documentary, but Kardashian claimed on social media that the statement wasn't in regard to R. Kelly but rather Finding Neverland, a documentary about Michael Jackson.
Who has attended?
Aside from the immediate West family, people David Letterman and Verdine White (the bassist for Earth, Wind, and Fire) have been sighted, as well as Busy Philipps and her family, and the freshly-engaged Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
How do I score an invite?
Well, it would help if you were one of the West's growing crew of Hollywood insiders. The family recently celebrated Kid Cudi's birthday with Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson, so that's the bar.
However, Kanye is hosting a public Easter Sunday Service through Coachella for those with weekend passes. This might be the public's only chance to catch an exclusive performance from North West.
How is Jojo Siwa involved?
Brace yourself: In a tweet also posted Today, Kardashian noted that North West is wearing a bow because she's obsessed with Jojo Siwa, the YouTube celebrity who is never without a bow. Justin Bieber is furious.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
