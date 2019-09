Everything We Know About Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Sunday Services

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "Sunday Service," a private concert featuring impromptu choral arrangements of West's music, has become a weekly tradition in 2019 that fans can watch through social media — and maybe even catch new music. For instance, a recent service features North West bopping her head to what may be a new Kanye song titled "We Have Everything We Need." A YouTube link titles a different clip, also from Sunday Service, "2019 NEW KANYE WEST SONG WE HAVE EVERYTHING PERFORMANCE WITH CHOIR." A transcribed snippet from a future song expected to appear on West's album Yandhi also features some of the lyrics in the video, so, bingo! This song has actually been a recurring theme throughout the Sunday Service clips, first appearing on January 6 in a tweet from David Bullock . Via Instagram, Twitter, and a growing buzz, a new Kanye West song was born.