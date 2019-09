These Acne-Fighting Face Masks Will Crush Your Breakouts

When you’re a teenager dealing with your first (or fiftieth) breakout, the plan of attack tends to be pretty straightforward. Squeeze out a generous dollop of drugstore spot treatment each night, bleach some pillowcases , and hope for the best. Rinse, repeat. Acne is never fun, but at least when you’re under the age of 25, you can still pray you’ll grow out of it. This will all end the minute you graduate and get your own apartment, right?