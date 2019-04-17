Felicity Huffman Could Serve Prison Time For College Scandal

According to The New York Times, Felicity Huffman may face months of prison time for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood.
Per court documents obtained by the outlet, prosecutors argue that the Desperate Housewives actress should receive between four and 10 months in prison for her actions. In addition, the prosecutors recommend a fine of $20,000 and 12 months of supervised release.
Huffman is accused of paying William "Rick" Singer $15,000 USD to orchestrate a scam in which a proctor changed the answers on her daughter's SAT exam, thereby ensuring the high school student would get a higher test score on the college entrance exam.
Advertisement
Earlier this month, Huffman pled guilty to "using bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to selective colleges and universities." The American Crime star issued a public apology, in which she specifically expressed sorrow for dragging her daughter into the scandal.
"I am in full acceptance of my guilt and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college."
Full House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli pled not guilty to charges brought against them in the college scandal. They could now face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.
Refinery29 has reached out to Huffman for comment.
Advertisement