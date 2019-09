Luxury Fashion Brands Pledge To Help Rebuild Notre Dame

On Monday night, once the fire was finally extinguished, François-Henri Pinault , the owner of the luxury conglomerate Kering — which includes Gucci Balenciaga , and Alexander McQueen — announced his 100 million euro, or about $151 million, pledge to help restore the historic church. “This tragedy is striking all the French people, and beyond that, all those attached to spiritual values,” Pinault (husband to actress Salma Hayek) said in a statement. “Faced with this tragedy, everyone wishes to give life back to this jewel of our heritage as soon as possible.” Pinault is also the president of Groupe Artémis, which owns the fine art auction house Christie's.