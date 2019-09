Eva Mendes Didn't Want Kids Until She Met Ryan Gosling

"Esmeralda mostly speaks Spanglish right now. It’s really cute," she told People Chica last year. "She’s definitely bilingual, and it’s really important for us to make sure that she’s not only just familiar with the language, but also with the culture. My mom, who lives 15 minutes away, makes it is easy because she speaks to the girls in Spanish and cooks them Cuban food. And we’re always listening to Cuban music. It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn’t have it any other way."