23 Sister Tattoos That Are Anything But Basic

Getting a matching tattoo with your sister basically solidifies all the bullshit you've gone through together. The fights. The tears. The late-night drunk texts begging her to just leave the leftover pizza on the counter for when you get home. But if you're willing to permanently ink your body alongside your best gal pal, you better make it good — right?
This doesn't have to mean cheesy quotes or intertwining hearts, of course. Whether it's a tribute to your favourite childhood memory, a nod to one of your many inside jokes, or a simple matching design, these sister tattoos — which you can check out, ahead — are just as timeless (and meaningful) as the friendship you've worked so hard to build.