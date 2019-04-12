According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office database, the trademark "Fenty Skin" was officially filed with the federal agency on March 25th, 2019. The filing covers skin care, body care, personal care products, and accessories like kits and tools — and, in our opinion, they can't come soon enough.
This isn't the first time that rumours have swirled about a Rihanna skin-care line. In 2017, one Twitter user spotted a skin-care filing under "House of Fenty" (which is still live), but nothing ever came of the buzz. But with the explosive growth of Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty lingerie, now seems like the perfect time to branch into the global skin-care category — which is projected to grow from $134.5 billion USD this year to over $180 billion USD by 2024, according to Forbes.
While the details are sparse, there is one thing we expect from this rumoured skin-care line: Inclusivity will be at the forefront. After she revolutionized foundation and concealer (thus birthing the "Fenty Effect"), we see Rihanna approaching skin-care in the same way — both by representing women of colour in her campaigns and serving them in the products offered. We'd also take a guess that Rihanna will include sheet masks, as we learned she is a huge fan of them, according to her makeup artist Priscilla Ono.
And really, what better way to prep for your Fenty Beauty makeup products than with smooth skin after a Fenty Skin face mask? We're on to you, Ri.
