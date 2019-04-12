We're not doing ourselves any favours when we hyperfocus on one element of ourselves and block out all the other things that make us who we are. We’re all more nuanced than that, and trying to analyze my romantic life by my lack of siblings isn’t helpful or accurate. Just as my peers with siblings will have ups and downs in the journey of love, so will I. But with self-awareness and the right amount of luck, I have to believe we only children can find the kind of love we deserve — with people who won’t eat our asparagus.