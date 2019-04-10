Mismatched Eyeshadow Is Here To Challenge The Status Quo

Instead of copying the same look on both eyes, makeup artists and influencers have recently decided to stick it to the beauty rules — opting for mismatched eyeshadow and liner in a bevy of bold, contrasting shades. Fuchsia and purple? Why not? Pink and green? Who's stopping you?
Call it a non-committal way to pull off two of your favourite hues or a statement against the rigidity of makeup techniques. Either way, there's no denying these looks will turn heads and give you plenty of ideas for spring. Ahead, check out six of our favourite two-toned eye looks.