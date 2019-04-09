Did Lori Loughlin Plead Guilty In Court?

The world still waits to find out how Lori Loughlin will handle the federal case against her in an FBI sting code named Operation Varsity Blues.
On Monday, American Crime actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to participating in a college admissions scam to ensure her daughter would get into an elite university. Huffman was one of 14 people to plead guilty to charges stemming from Rick Singer’s wide-reaching (and very profitable) scam — but fellow Hollywood defendant and Fuller House star Loughlin was not.
Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of using Singer’s services to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into USC. The case alleges that the pair provided fake photo evidence that their daughters were on their high school crew team so that the girls could be "recruited" to the USC team and have a place at the university. Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose have never participated in the sport.
Advertisement
Though Loughlin did not enter a guilty plea (yet, anyway), she appeared to be in good spirits when she was signing autographs outside of the courthouse last week.
It is unclear, right now, how much Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade knew about the scam. Olivia Jade is a successful YouTuber with millions of subscribers, and lost deals with Sephora and TRESemmé after the scandal went public.
Advertisement