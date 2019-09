Raylene Marks, a 32-year-old from Alberta, quit her job at one of Claire’s Edmonton-area stores over the accessories chain’s ear-piercing policy. In a widely shared Facebook post, Marks wrote “An Open Letter to Claire’s Corporate” detailing a situation in which she refused to pierce the ears of a seven-year-old girl, who “made it clear she no longer wanted to get her ears pierced.” Marks and her colleague were supposed to do a “double” on the girl, an internal Claire’s term for piercing both ears at the same time. Marks wrote that the girl cried and loudly stated that she “didn't want us touching her, that we were standing too close, that she was feeling uncomfortable.”