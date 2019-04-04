Britney Spears shared that she is taking a work hiatus and taking "me time," a source confirms to PEOPLE. The singer posted a photo on Instagram of an inspirational quote, "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, and soul," on Wednesday with the caption, "We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)" Spears is taking the time off in light of her father's recent health concerns.
PEOPLE was the first to report the news, with a source adding that her father isn't doing well following two surgeries related to a previous colon rupture. The source adds that her hiatus is not linked to anything dramatic, nor anything to do with her past.
In January, Spears announced that she would be taking an "indefinite work hiatus" and canceling her Las Vegas residency, Domination, to take care of her father. Jamie Spears, 66, suffered a life-threatening colon rupture in November 2018, and was hospitalized for 28 days.
"It’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make," Spears tweeted in January. "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."
A "ruptured colon" or gastrointestinal perforation essentially means that there's a hole in the colon, although it can occur anywhere in the gastrointestinal tract, according to MedlinePlus. It's dangerous because the contents of the GI tract can spill and cause a serious infection, such as sepsis. Usually, emergency surgery is required to repair the hole, although treatment depends how serious the perforation is and whether or not there are other complications. According to Page Six, Mr. Spears also had a second surgery in early March.
This story has been updated with additional reporting and information.
