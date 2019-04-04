Lena Dunham Gets A Tattoo Of The One Word She Fears Being Called

Author and actress Lena Dunham is, to say the least, an open book. With a frank and honest social media presence that really only rivals Chrissy Teigen, Dunham has long invited her followers into her own personal struggles, whether that be within her romantic life or her health.
If you've followed her on Instagram for just the past few years, you know that Dunham has been remarkably frank about not only her mental health, but also her own serious reproductive health problems. She's taken her followers along every step of her life with endometriosis, which led to a hysterectomy and multiple other subsequent surgeries.
Advertisement
Now after all those Instagrams from hospital rooms that have come with intimate and thoughtful captions, Dunham has gotten inked with the one word she fears being called as a result of being so honest about her own medical history: "Sick."
As Dunham showed on Instagram, the word now appears written in large rope lettering on the back of her neck.
"Sometimes the thing you’re most scared of being called is the best thing you can call yourself," she wrote. "Thank you @havenstudiobk for labeling me... and to my sisters in this dizzying but starry slog — I am lasso’d to you!"
According to her Instagram Story, around the same time as this neck tattoo, Dunham also got her parents' names inked on the inside of two of her fingers.
In the past, Dunham has said that getting tattoos has been a way to take ownership of her body while battling endometriosis. With this neck tattoo, she's further marking her control of her body and helping to de-stigmatize this chronic condition, which affects more than 176 million women worldwide.
Advertisement