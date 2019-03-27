Justin Bieber Writes That He Loves Selena Gomez, But Is Fully Committed To Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber may be taking a break from music, but he sure is on Instagram. The 25-year-old has been getting more candid on the platform, opening up about his mental health and, now, putting nosy commenters in their place.
Spotted by CommentsByCelebs, Bieber defended his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in the comments of his most recent Instagram post when an account accused him of not being in love with the model and only marrying her to "get back" at Selena Gomez.
"I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart," he wrote in his response. "But I am head over heals (sic) in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."
Justin went on to say that he is writing this response in hopes of putting a stop to the many similar messages he and Baldwin are sent every day.
"Hailey is my Bride period if you don't like that or support that that means you don't support me and if you don't support me you're not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don't have something nice to say don't say anything."
(If you had any trouble understanding that sentence, please see Justin's previous post, in which he clarified "grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care").
The singer isn't the only one shutting things down on Instagram. Last week, Hailey refuted rumours that she and her husband were dealing with trust issues by posting a short message on her Story: "don't believe what ya read on the internet folks," along with a "FAKE NEWS" sticker.
Judging by the way things are going, if you want to know what's really going on with the couple, Justin will spill it on social media soon.
