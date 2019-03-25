“In my 20 years of being an actor, I do find that a lot of times, actors in particular of, like, a certain echelon, have a deep insecurity about their own lack of education,” said Philipps. What “certain echelon” is she referring to? Allow Philipps to elaborate: “Meryl Streep would be the kind of actor who’d be like, ‘I don’t know, go to college, don’t go to college, you’ll be fine,’ you know? And [Loughlin’s] like, ‘I’m Aunt Becky, you’re going to fuckin’ college!’” After all, famous actors can earn a lot of money, but they’re the exception and not the rule, and even those who do succeed still feel their education isn’t impressive. Philipps isn’t saying that Loughlin isn’t famous, but she certainly doesn’t have the cultural capital of Yale School of Drama graduate Meryl Streep.