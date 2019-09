Priyanka Chopra Was Asked About Her Rumoured Feud With Meghan Markle On Live TV

Priyanka Chopra will tell you everything you could ever want to know about Nick Jonas , but when it comes to Meghan Markle, she's shutting it down. After the Duchess of Sussex was not seen at Chopra's elaborate many-day wedding to Nick Jonas , rumours of a feud starting bubbling up as they always do. Had Chopra and Markle fallen out? Was this supposed to send a message? Surely it had nothing to do with the fact that Markle is a literal royal with her own very busy life, and that women don't actually fight over every little thing, right?