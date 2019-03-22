Priyanka Chopra Was Asked About Her Rumoured Feud With Meghan Markle On Live TV

Priyanka Chopra will tell you everything you could ever want to know about Nick Jonas, but when it comes to Meghan Markle, she's shutting it down. After the Duchess of Sussex was not seen at Chopra's elaborate many-day wedding to Nick Jonas, rumours of a feud starting bubbling up as they always do. Had Chopra and Markle fallen out? Was this supposed to send a message? Surely it had nothing to do with the fact that Markle is a literal royal with her own very busy life, and that women don't actually fight over every little thing, right?
Advertisement
Chopra was asked about this alleged feud on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
“They said that you didn’t go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her,” Cohen clarified after the caller question.
Chopra immediately began laughing.
"Oh my god," she replied. "No, it’s not true."
Thankfully the rest of her time on the show was about lighter topics, like her relationship with Jonas. Apparently, the youngest of the newly-reunited Jonas Brothers cried the most during their vows, and when they are traveling without each other? They have their own way of keeping the spark alive.
“Do you believe in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart?” Cohen asked
“For sure,” Chopra replied without hesitation, so now you have that picture in your mind. However, we probably could have assumed as much after the chemistry on display in the Jonas Brothers' latest music video for "Sucker," featuring Chopra and the other "J sisters," Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.
Maybe one day there's a future reality when Meghan Markle can join Chopra and the rest of the Jonas crew for one of their signature bike rides or sports games. Prince Harry can definitely come, too.
Advertisement